Singaporean emo upstarts CURB share hard-hitting new single, ‘2020’

Singaporean emo trio CURB have dropped the hard-hitting single ‘2020’.

Released on Friday (September 9), the track – mixed by Jared Lim, member of bedroom pop trio Sobs and indie rock quintet Subsonic Eye – features urgent, palm-muted guitar riffs and confessional lyrics, punctuated by group singalongs.

“Tell me something I don’t know / Lead me through these streets from home / Your eyes like teeth / Back to me

I only like what I can’t see,” the band sing on the track’s verses, before culminating in a cathartic half-time refrain.

Listen to ‘2020’ here:

The track precedes the trio’s upcoming album, ‘Hope You’re Doing Well, Michaela’, which is due for release later this month. The trio dropped their debut single, ‘Bellboy’, earlier this year in April – a cut which will receive a new version in the album featuring experimental producer Fauxe.

The band previously played at the Esplanade as part of the national venue Rocking The Region program. They joined a line-up that included Thai indie quartet YONLAPA, Indonesian punk outfit Grrrl Gang, Filipino shoegazers Megumi Acorda, as well as fellow Singaporean acts nkei, Chloe Ho and Sun Cell.

CURB comprises drummer Farizi Noorfauzi, bassist Sam Venditti, and guitarist Lucas Tee, who is also the drummer for Subsonic Eye. All three members share vocal duties.