Singaporean indie rock band Blush release debut self-titled EP

New Singaporean indie/alt-rock outfit Blush have released their debut self-titled EP.

The three-track project arrived on Spotify and Bandcamp on Friday (November 26). The EP consists of previously released single ‘Best Friend’ as its opening track, followed by fresh cuts ‘Come Clean’ and ‘Suck’.

Listen to the ‘Blush’ EP below.

‘Come Clean’ features heavily distorted guitars, reminiscent of The Smashing Pumpkins, who the band have cited as a major influence. Under Soffi Peters’ vocals, guitarists Zhang Bo and Daniel Lim seamlessly switch between fuzzy chords and melodic lines.

The slowcore ‘Suck’ closes out the band’s debut effort with drawn out vocals and sombre guitar tones that further accentuate the song’s theme of personal failures.

The EP was produced by Blush’s Zhang Bo, mastered by Kin Leonn and features drumming by Subsonic Eye‘s Lucas Tee.

Blush consists of Sobs’ live keyboardist Soffi Peters on vocals, hauste’s Daniel Lim and Cosmic Child’s Zhang Bo on guitars, and Cosmic Child’s Daniel Pei on bass.

Blush made their live debut at Singapore’s Baybeats festival earlier this month. Their performance at the Esplanade Theatre can be viewed here until November 30.