Singaporean indie rock band Blush release music video for debut single ‘Best Friend’

Singaporean indie rock band Blush have released their debut single ‘Best Friend’, alongside a music video.

The single, which was released today (October 29), is the first glimpse into the four-piece’s upcoming debut EP.

Its music video is a sweet and wistful montage of the band members engaging in activities around Singapore – hosting a picnic party, goofing around in a supermarket, riding bicycles, and wandering aimlessly on the streets of Geylang.

Watch the music video of ‘Best Friend’, directed by Daniel Chan, below.

The song is taken from Blush’s as-yet-untitled EP, which will comprise three tracks in total. It will be released sometime in November.

‘Best Friend’ was first written by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Soffi Peters. “‘Best Friend’ is about missing the people you drift away from going through life,” she tells NME, “and learning to cherish the time you spend with your loved ones because the same might happen with them.”

Peters also performs in the live band of Sobs as their keyboardist, and she approached ‘Best Friend’ by writing the song with the guitar.

“I didn’t think much of it because of how structurally simple it is, but the guys heard it and started doing their thing,” she says. “It’s a pleasant surprise it fleshed out to be more than a demo.”

Blush consists of Peters along with members who hail from other Singaporean indie rock bands: hauste‘s Daniel Lim and Cosmic Child’s Zhang Bo and Daniel Pei.

Lim added that the song has “helped shape the trajectory of Blush’s sound,” which was boosted by the production of Zhang, who took inspiration from Slowdive’s albums as a sonic reference.

Bassist Daniel Pei shared with NME that the concept of its music video revolved around “first times”. The music video accordingly captured the moments where Peters first tried activities new to her.

“We found [out] that Soffi didn’t know how to ride a bike nor fly a kite, so we thought it would be fun for us to try them together,” he said.

Before the EP’s release, the band will make their live debut at the forthcoming Baybeats 2021, which will be livestreamed on the festival’s Facebook page.