Singaporean pop artist Ffion releases new loved-up single ‘Want Want’

Singaporean pop artist Ffion has released a new single titled ‘Want Want’.

The upbeat song touches upon the topic of young love and the thrill that comes with it. “Got some feelings / Lost in translation / Overthinking / Guess I’m hesitating,” she sings on the opening.

‘Want Want’ is now available on streaming platforms. Listen to it below.

‘Want Want’ is Ffion’s first single of the year. In a press statement, she revealed that she will be releasing more tracks in the coming months, culminating in a new project that will be a collection of songs that tackle themes of love and loss.

“I’ve spent the last year and a half working on a whole new sound with a whole new team of people and I’m so excited to share all the music that I’ll be releasing this year,” Ffion added in an Instagram post.

Ffion released her first single ‘Over’ in 2016. The following year, she released her debut four-track EP ‘Bad Habits’, with the ‘Bad Habits II’ EP featuring her biggest song ‘Personal’ following in 2018.

Over the course of the past year, Ffion has shared multiple covers of popular tracks onto her YouTube channel and Instagram page. These include Joji’s ‘Slow Dancing In The Dark’, Honne’s ‘No Song Without You’, and Justin Bieber’s ‘Hold On’.