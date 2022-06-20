Singaporean pop newcomer Shazza shares new single ‘Be Kind’

Rising Singaporean singer-songwriter Shazza has released her latest single ‘Be Kind’.

The energising pop number’s lyrics serve as reminders to strike a balance, and as its title suggests – to be kind. “Baby, it’s all about balance / Why you gotta make it a challenge every time? / It feels like you take advantage / And now I got baggage / So could you maybe / Be a little more kind?” Shazza sings.

Shazza has also shared the music video for ‘Be Kind’. Created by Singaporean animation studio MOJO, it features 2D animation and scrapbook-esque cut-ups of the singer-songwriter and her lyrics.

“I’m seeking to prove my commitment to my journey as an artist with ‘Be Kind’. I have big goals for my sound and repertoire, and I’m incredibly heartened by the support I’ve received so far. This is me doing what I love, and I fully intend to keep at it for as long as I can,” Shazza said in a press statement.

‘Be Kind’ was produced by local producers ZIONN, who also mixed and mastered the song, and d0my. It’s the second single Shazza has released this year following ‘Pity Party’ in February. Its official release comes about a week after she performed it for the first time at a block party organised by Disney+ in Singapore for the launch of new series Ms. Marvel.

Shazza, real name Shareefa Aminah, wrote her first song at the age of 11 and has been going at it ever since, describing the process as “painting with words”. The 20-year-old names ABBA, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton and Harry Styles as inspirations.