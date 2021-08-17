Singaporean producer evanturetime to host Logic Pro workshop with Apple

Apple has announced a Logic Pro workshop hosted by Singaporean producer and musician evanturetime as part of its Students Create programme.

The single-day session is scheduled to take place on September 1 from 7pm till 9pm, Singapore time. The virtual workshop is free for all attendees.

During the two-hour session, evanturetime will demonstrate Apple’s Logic Pro digital audio workstation and discuss the fundamentals of drum beats, loops, effects and more. The session will culminate in attendees crafting their own 30-second songs.

evanturetime is also expected to share insights into the music industry during the session.

Registration and more information can be found here. Attendees are encouraged to install Logic Pro on their Macs prior to the session.

evanturetime – real name Evan Low – penned Singapore’s 2021 National Day song ‘The Road Ahead’ with singer-songwriter Linying. The two also enlisted the likes of Sezairi, Shye, and Shabir to sing on the track.

Prior to the release of ‘The Road Ahead’, Low collaborated with Homeground Studios, The Sam Willows’ Narelle Kheng and Rangga Jones on ‘Falling With You’ in mid-June.

evanturetime – who has released one album and one EP to date – also holds credits for his work with artists such as Charlie Lim, Benjamin Kheng, M1LDL1FE, and Daniel Sid.