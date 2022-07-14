Singaporean punk veterans The Bois announce disbandment and farewell show

Singaporean punk mainstays The Bois have announced their disbandment after 21 years as a group.

The news comes according to a post shared by long-time punk photographer Boplay Photos on Tuesday night (July 12), announcing details of a farewell show for the band.

The Bois’ farewell show will take place on July 16. Hardcore band Rancour and ska-punk outfit The Full Pledge Munkees will play in support, while Class Sinners will be making their debut at the show. Venue details are available upon request from the bands.

“Along the way they have waved the Lion City flag in various gigs and festivals through the years, and have stood firm for their principles and beliefs,” Boplay Photos shared in an Instagram post. “Thank you Bois for all you have contributed to our scene. As you say in your 2014 album …Goodbye.”

No official statement has yet been made by the band about the disbandment. NME has reached out to the band and Boplay Photos for further comment.

The punk band are scheduled to release their fourth album, ‘Rise Again’ via Insurgence Records later this year. The album was first teased earlier last week (July 6). The band finished recording the album last September, according to their Instagram page.

The band recently performed in Manchester in May, and are still scheduled to play a series of dates in Europe, including a date in Prague in October. The Singaporean skinheads have also toured countries including the UK, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Bois first formed in 2001. The street punk band made their debut in 2003 with the full-length album, ‘Cream Of…The Crops’, and followed up the effort with records such as 2005’s ‘New Generation’, and 2010’s ‘High On Oi!’. Their most recent LP was the 2020 album ‘Time’.