Singaporean rapper Fariz Jabba releases comeback single ‘RETREAT’

Singaporean rapper Fariz Jabba has released his first new music in nearly a year with the dark new single ‘RETREAT’.

The single was released today (November 25) on all streaming platforms, with a music video set to follow at 9pm. The track sees Jabba dipping into the darker sound explored in his last release, the 2021 single ‘And Then’ featuring Yung Raja, with a laid-back yet menacing beat bolstering lyrics like “I only rap about things that are crucial / Wrapping the city and sending you my postal” and “Hit up bestie for the Westworld / Hit up Charlie for the for cheque huh“.

Listen to Fariz Jabba’s new single ‘RETREAT’ below.

Jabba released his previous single ‘And Then’ in December last year, and was the first direct collaboration between Jabba and Yung Raja having previously featured together on tracks from other artists, such as Charlie Lim’s ‘Better Dead Than A Damsel’ or Wyane Hausley’s ‘Stunt’. The single followed a year and a half of silence from Jabba, who released the single ‘Nak Tak Nak’ in June 2020.

Notably, his 2020 collaboration with OmarKENOBI, ‘Kalah’ went viral on TikTok and spawned a lip-sync challenge in 2021.

Earlier this year in September, Jabba joined Ramengvrl, Joe Flizzow, Yung Raja and more at the ‘Def Jam: Vendetta’ showcase. The event featured 15 acts including rappers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand performing at the Ring Boxing Community.

Jabba also collaborated with Akeem Jahat, OmarKENOBI, MIIKOTHE13TH, AE$OP CA$H, Frank Loco and Fakkah Fuzz among others for an all-Singaporean remix of the hit track ‘Lotus’ by Malaysian group FORCEPARKBOIS in May last year.