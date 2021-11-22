Singaporean rapper Yung Raja drops slick music video for ‘MIKE’

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has shared a new music video for his track ‘MIKE’.

The video for ‘MIKE’ arrived on YouTube on Friday, November 19 – a month after the track was released. The video, directed by Imran Yusof, depicts Raja riding around town in a bright orange McLaren, and features cameos from fellow Def Jam Southeast Asia artist Fariz Jabba and producer RIIDEM.

Watch the music video for ‘MIKE’ below.

Over the course of the track, Yung Raja raps about chasing the bag and his aspirations of making his name overseas, through lyrics like “Making investments / I’m where the coin is” and “Can’t wait to go overseas / Show them a Tamilan king / That know how to freak”.

‘MIKE’ is the title track of Raja’s first-ever EP, which was released on October 22. The three-track project was rounded out by the songs ‘SHEESH (Godspeed)’ and ‘SHMOKE’.

Yung Raja has yet to release an album, and is best known for his singles like 2018’s ‘Mustafa’, 2019’s ‘Mad Blessings’ and this year’s ‘Mami’.

‘Mami’ garnered international recognition in July when US late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon lightheartedly roasted the song for its repetitive chorus on a segment titled “Do Not Play”. Fallon later reached out to Raja to say that he and The Roots “loved that jam”.