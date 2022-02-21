Singaporean rappers Bazeel and RECKLE$$ team up on new single, ‘Mati Itu Pasti’

Singaporean rapper Bazeel and six-man hip-hop crew RECKLE$$ have released a new single, ‘Mati Itu Pasti’.

Released on Friday (February 18), the track is the first of three singles that will feature on local record label Allure Records’ new series, ‘Allure Season 1’.

Produced by ProdByDan – who has worked with ABANGSAPAU and Khally – and up-and-coming producer Faiz Shambir, ‘Mati Itu Pasti’ features thick bass kicks, snaps and a guitar melody that allows each rapper to shine as they rap about living life to the fullest.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Mati Itu Pasti’ below.

‘Allure Season 1’ is a new series from Allure Records that will see its artists release tracks throughout February and March. It aims to celebrate the “courageous diversity and individuality” in the Singaporean music scene, according to the label’s social media announcement.

Allure Records has confirmed that two more singles will be released over the course of February and March. The next single, ‘Late Night’, is slated to drop on Friday (February 25), and will feature SappyChill and Allure artist Tengyboy.

The third track, ‘Itukedia’, will release on March 4, performed by production duo Ayekay – consisting of Adir Kaisan and Akid Amir.

Advertisement

‘Mati Itu Pasti’ marks Bazeel’s first single, while RECKLE$$ – consisting of MEX. Jr, KP.Blavk, Miikothe13th, Afik Blaze, $LICE and $yafiq K – have released two singles to date, their 2020 debut single ‘Pucuk Pangkal’ and the April 2021 track ‘Seruan’.