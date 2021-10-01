Singaporean R&B artist KEYANA releases new single, ‘Afterglow’

Singaporean R&B artist KEYANA has released ‘Afterglow’, her latest single and the first from her upcoming debut album.

The song dropped on streaming platforms earlier today (October 1) as her first work of 2021, following past singles ‘SCORPIO’ and ‘Save It’.

The Ghanian-Singaporean – real name Melanie Kasise – reflects on her growth over the past year and digs into deep insecurities, as her gaze remains fixed on the future.

Listen to ‘Afterglow’ below.

“In ‘Afterglow’, feeling lost becomes the main narrative of my current self: not knowing where to go, who I want to be, what I represent and the fear of losing myself in the process,” the 18-year-old said in a press statement.

“But as I speak to myself, a part of me reaches out and reminds me that the ideal woman has always been within me. It is through this conversation I learn that as long as I embrace who I am and follow my heart in all that comes with this journey, I will become that ideal woman and experience my Afterglow.”

‘Afterglow’ is the first single from KEYANA’s upcoming debut album, which is set for release sometime in 2022.

According to a press release, the as-yet-untitled album was recorded with Grammy-nominated producer JT Gagarin – whose past collaborations include SZA, 6LACK, Jhene Aiko – British multi-instrumentalist ROMderful, and “more international and regional names.”

KEYANA supported Charlie Lim at the Back To Live concert at Marina Bay Sands in December 2020, marking the first time she had ever performed original material live.