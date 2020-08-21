Singaporean R&B trio brb. release new song, ‘My Type’

Singaporean R&B trio brb. have dropped a new song, ‘My Type’.

The track, out Friday (August 21), follows the release of their debut EP ‘relationshit’, which arrived in March. It’s the first taste of brb.’s sophomore EP which is due out next year.

Stream ‘My Type’ below:

“We hope to introduce a different energy into our upcoming releases, ‘relationshit’ was rather somber and we wanted to write happier songs this time round,” the trio said in a statement. “We’re excited for you to hear what we have in store this year.”

brb. are Auzaie Zie (also a member of the group Disco Hue), Clarence Liew Oliveiro (who makes music under the moniker CLO) and Marc Lian (former member of the duo Trick).

brb. debuted in 2018 and dropped a steady stream of tracks leading up to their first project, the seven-track EP ‘relationshit’.

The trio discussed their formation in a 2018 interview with Bandwagon, with Oliveiro revealing that “the band started out as a side project that became serious eventually”. Lian added, “Because we just started out, it’s interesting to see where we’ll go from here. We’re happy with the music we’re making so what we do next will come from us developing what we have.”