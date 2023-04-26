Singaporean singer Shye to take part in music competition on Chinese TV: “Totally unexpected”

Shye is taking part in Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua (青年派计划), a new televised music competition in China – a “totally unexpected” move, the Singaporean singer told NME.

The 21-year-old pop artist and NME Award winner was revealed as a competitor earlier this week (April 23). The show, whose title translates loosely to ‘Youth Group Project’, premieres tomorrow (Thursday April 27) and will air weekly on Chinese streaming platform MangoTV. It will also air on Fridays on Hunan Television.

The show’s 30 participants – all under the age of 30 – will face off in music and performance challenges that cover different concepts and genres. Other notable competitors are former CLC singer Elkie and PENTAGON member Yanan, as well as Long Yun Zhu from the Yuehua Entertainment girl group NAME, Huang Wen Jin of JYP Entertainment’s upcoming Chinese boyband Project C and ex-Produce Camp 101 contestant Huang Kun.

In an introductory message shared on Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua’s official Weibo account, Shye revealed this is her first time participating in such a show. The translated message reads in part: “Stay by my side, watch me improve and I will make you proud. Become part of my journey and let’s create some memories. I really like this word: slay!”

Shye was scouted and invited to be part of Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua after an online audition, she told NME. Filming for the series is still ongoing in China, though she’s back in Singapore for now to open for Montreal band Men I Trust’s concert in the country this weekend.

Shye’s involvement in the show has prompted some discussion on Chinese social media even before its premiere, with netizens making comparisons between Shye and BLACKPINK member Lisa. “It’s a huge compliment to be compared to Lisa who is one of the biggest stars!” Shye told NME.

Shye added that Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua was “totally unexpected and definitely out of my comfort zone”. “But I’m learning a lot, getting a hang of speaking my ‘broken’ Chinese and eating spicy food! Everyone has been super kind and helpful though. I’m very thankful for this opportunity and will do my very best!”

Shye’s participation in Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua comes after another notable live appearance she made last month at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. She was one of several Asian artists who performed at Tiger Den, a showcase curated by South Korean hip-hop group Balming Tiger and the company Jaded Digital. Her last project was 2022’s ‘idk it’s complicated’, while her latest single was ‘Safe’, which dropped in February.

Shye’s music journey began when she won the Vans Musicians Wanted Contest in 2018. In 2020, she released her debut album ‘Days to Morning Glory’, which made it to NME’s list of the best Asian albums of that year. In 2021, she performed at Singapore’s National Day Parade and clinched the Best New Act from Asia title at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

With Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua, Shye joins the likes of Nathan Hartono, Joanna Dong and Jasmine Sokko as Singaporean pop artists who’ve appeared on Chinese reality competitions.