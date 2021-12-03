Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying shares emotional new single, ‘3 Hours On’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying has dropped the emotional new single ‘3 Hours On’.

On ‘3 Hours On’, which previews her debut studio album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’, Linying grapples with a deteriorating relationship. She sings: “You look to what’s next / I can’t behave / And you’re not the type to stay (to stay) / And because I am I won’t react / And you’ll be ecstatic ’cause that is that / But I can’t.”

The minimalist track arrived on major streaming platforms via Sony Music Entertainment Asia and Nettwerk Music on Friday (December 3), accompanied by a lyric video posted on YouTube.

Listen to ‘3 Hours On’ below.

‘3 Hours On’ marks Linying’s fourth single to be released this year. In October, she shared the single ‘Faith’ and officially announced the album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’. The record is scheduled for release on January 14, 2022.

In July, Linying dropped the single ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’, which was her debut on Sony Music and co-written by former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla. She followed it up with ‘Springtime’ in early September.

In early July, Linying – who began releasing original music in 2016 with her EP ‘Paris 12’ –featured alongside fellow Singaporean artists Sezairi, Shye and Shabir in ‘The Road Ahead’, a theme song celebrating the country’s 2021 National Day.