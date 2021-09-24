Singaporean singer-songwriter W. Y. Huang releases vulnerable new song ‘Living With Ghosts’

Singaporean singer-songwriter W. Y. Huang has released the new song ‘Living With Ghosts’.

This delicate, dreamlike ballad marks the New York-based artist’s second release this year, following ‘Alone Again’.

“It’s about growing older, dealing with pain, regret and letting go of the past, of fear,” Huang wrote on Instagram. “I’ve not written something so personal in a long time… maybe ever. When I wasn’t in a good place, writing this song helped me [through] it.”

Listen to ‘Living With Ghosts’ here:

Both ‘Living With Ghosts’ and previous track ‘Alone Again’ were released on New York label TWIN, an imprint of True Panther Sounds, which has released music by the likes of Slowthai and Kelsey Lu.

Huang is expected to release his second EP some time in early 2022. While few details are available about the release at the moment, Huang shared that ‘Living With Ghosts’ is a taste of his developing introspective indie pop sound.

Huang’s first EP ‘Crossing The Great Water’, released in 2019, drew inspiration from Taoism rituals that he was exposed to growing up in Singapore.

Earlier this year, Huang featured on the single ‘Never Again 2’ alongside Singaporean rapper Slodown, who like Huang, is also now based in New York City.