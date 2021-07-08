Singapore’s Baybeats festival to return in November

Baybeats, Singapore’s long-running alternative music festival, has announced it will return in November this year.

The festival – which marks its 20th edition this year – will take place over four days, from November 4 to 7. The news was announced via Baybeats’ social media pages today (July 8), though a curated lineup for the four-day affair has yet to be revealed.



It is currently unclear if this year’s festival will feature a hybrid of virtual performances and in-person showcases similar to last year’s edition, which at the time was limited to a maximum of 100 people in the audience.

In 2020, Baybeats featured live performances from a slew of notable Singaporean acts, including Forests, Sobs, .gif and Mediocre Haircut Crew. It also featured virtual showcases from regional artists like Filipino artist Zild Benitez and America’s Cloakroom.

Last August, Baybeats held its first-ever virtual showcase, which saw performances from the likes of YAØ, Force Vomit, lewloh (formerly known as LEW), and Charlie Lim to name a few.

Earlier this week, Straits Times reported that, depending on the stability of COVID-19 cases in Singapore and the country’s vaccination rollout, its government is considering allowing live performances to host up to 500 vaccinated attendees.

As noted by the Ministry Of Health, the current regulations are capped at 250 attendees, all of whom have to participate in Pre Event Testing (PET). Smaller shows will permit up to 50 attendees without the need for PET.

In other music-related news in Singapore, it was announced earlier this week that singer-songwriter Bitty will perform for Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series on August 14, capped at an audience size of 50 pax.