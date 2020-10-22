Singapore’s Baybeats unveils lineup for second festival in November

Baybeats, Singapore’s long-running alternative music festival, has announced its full lineup for a second virtual event in November.

The three-day festival will run from November 6 to 8, and feature a mix of virtual performances as well as in-person showcases. Its lineup, while heavily dominated by Singaporean acts, also includes artists from Indonesia and the Philippines, with the sole non-Southeast Asian booking being US rock band Cloakroom.

Veteran rock and metal acts on the lineup include Hanging Up The Moon, long-dormant bands Astreal and Cockpit, plus the country’s punk pioneers Opposition Party. Local favourites .gif, Forests, Subsonic Eye and M1LDL1FE will play, while hip-hop acts on the lineup include THELIONCITYBOY, ABANGSAPAU and Mediocre Haircut Crew.

Advertisement

Representing Indonesia are Bottlesmoker and Bedchamber, and hailing from the Philippines are Zild Benitez of IV of Spades, Hilera, Basti Artadi and Manuel Legarda.

Baybeats will stream performances on its official website. Check out the full lineup and schedule below.

The beast is back to haunt you with only the best headbanging beats. From 6 to 8 Nov, join us for three days of live… Posted by Baybeats Festival on Thursday, October 22, 2020

This marks the first time Baybeats has been held twice in a year: the first virtual event took place in August. And for the first time in the festival’s history, performances will take place in the Esplanade Concert Hall and the Esplanade Theatre.

Additionally, the Esplanade Annexe Studio will be repurposed for a two-way livestream experience that will project audiences watching from home onto the stage around the band.

Advertisement

Baybeats has also confirmed that a limited number of fans will get to attend the festival in person, following the government’s recent announcement that Singapore will permit the return of live concerts with a maximum of 100 people in the audience. The festival has not provided details on how these concertgoers will be selected.

Baybeats’ first virtual edition in August saw acoustic performances from the likes of Charlie Lim, lewloh, Tell Lie Vision and more. Full band jam sessions were also screened, alongside throwback sets from past Baybeats events.