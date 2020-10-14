Singapore’s BlackKaji to host live-streamed performances by The Observatory, George Chua, sl_owtalk

Singaporean experimental music series BlackKaji has announced three live-streamed performances featuring The Observatory, George Chua and sl_owtalk.

The live music series – a collaboration between record label Ujikaji Records and The Observatory – will return to The Substation from October 21 to 23. It will be streamed online for free via Facebook Live and YouTube.

The three artists on this year’s bill are all promoting recent releases and will premiere new material: George Chua, whose album ‘Smokescreen’ marked a long-awaited return to studio recordings, will debut its companion piece ‘Tear Gas’ on October 21.

Advertisement

October 22 will feature sl_owtalk, whose frenzied percussive excursions have slowly made their way onto Bandcamp with every single release. Their latest, titled ‘berpecah’, can be streamed here.

And finally, on October 23 The Observatory will perform parts of a new track titled ‘Free Riding The New Front Tears’, following the release of their live album with Keiji Haino, ‘Authority is Alive’.

The last edition of BlackKaji at The Substation was a hybrid effort with Nusasonic, a multi-year project by the Goethe Institut which focuses on experimental sound and music in Southeast Asia. The 2019 edition of BlackKaji featured acts such as Gabber Modus Operandi, Fauxe, and Jessica Ekomane.

The Observatory last performed as part of the Lasalle Lunchtime Concert Series earlier this month. Watch the performance below.