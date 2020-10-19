Singapore’s Caracal debut new member and songs at *SCAPE Music Day Out

Singaporean post-hardcore stalwarts Caracal have debuted a new member, as well as fresh material, during their performance at *SCAPE Music Day Out on Saturday (October 17).

The band’s new guitarist, Michelle Quek, made her first appearance with Caracal for the virtual festival and conference, alongside bands such as BAD DOD, .gif and Tim De Cotta, to name a few.

To kick off their set, Caracal premiered a new tune, before jumping into ‘Manicenigmatic’ and ‘Constrictor’ from their 2018 comeback EP ‘Take It Apart And Put It Back Together’.

The fourth song the band performed was also a new song which they’d written during Singapore’s coronavirus lockdown (also known in the country as the circuit breaker period). Caracal closed out their five-track set with their 2019 single ‘Mouth Of Madness’.

Watch Caracal’s *SCAPE Music Day Out performance below.

Per a press release, Caracal revealed that they had intended to reveal Quek as their newest member in front of a live audience, but “COVID-19 has made intimate experiences in the music world difficult”.

The band has since officially introduced Quek to their fans on Instagram. Check out the post below.

Prior to joining Caracal, Quek was part of the progressive metal band Banana Suicide Forest. She joins Caracal as longtime guitarist Gabriel De Souza’s replacement.

De Souza announced his departure from Caracal in January after 14 years. De Souza said that there was “no particular reason” for his departure, other than “wanting to focus more on myself, and feeling that it would be unfair if I were to continue without being able to give my bandmates 100 per cent”.

It is currently unclear when Caracal plans to release its new material.