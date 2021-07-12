Singapore’s Cues, Japan’s Kudaranai 1nichi, Indonesia’s Hulica announce split tape

Singaporean math rock quartet Cues, Indonesian rockers Hulica and Japanese emo band Kudaranai 1nichi are joining forces for a three-way split tape.

Each band will be contributing two tracks to the split. On their Instagram account, Cues shared previews of all six tracks. Listen to the snippets below:

The release will be co-released via three labels on July 21. They are Indonesia’s KAT Rekords, Singapore’s Tired Records, and Japanese independent label Ungulates – the last of which is operated by Kou Nakagawa, drummer for screamo outfit Sans Visage, among other bands.

The tape is available for preorder via Ungulates here.

Each label will be releasing a different version of the tape, each featuring different-coloured artwork. See the versions of the tape below.

📼🚨 NEW RELEASE ALERT 🚨📼 🇯🇵 くだらない1日 🇯🇵

🇸🇬 Cues 🇸🇬

🇮🇩 Hulica 🇮🇩 の3バンドによるスプリットを、Tired Records(シンガポール)とKAT Rekords(インドネシア)との共同で7/23にリリースします🎊🤝💕 フィジカルはカセットテープで数量限定販売。

予約はこちらからhttps://t.co/yccRUZyabA pic.twitter.com/3Kw8uAF9GR — ungulates (@ungulatestokyo) July 1, 2021

Sesi pra-pesan untuk 3-way split akhirnya dibuka! 3-way split ini dirilis terbatas sebanyak 50 keping saja, dengan varian cover eksklusif biru muda. Sesi pemesanan ini kami buka sampai dengan Minggu (18/7) mendatang. Sila menuju tautan pada bio tuk melakukan pemesanan. Nuhun~ pic.twitter.com/N1Dxra7bJN — hulica (@hulica__) July 5, 2021

Cues – composed of twin guitarists Germaine and Gina, bassist Hui Jun and drummer Rex – first made their debut with the 2019 singles ‘Atlas’ and ‘buttxt’, before following with a cover of Terrible People’s ‘Peachy’ for ‘Pick Of The Lot!’, a 2020 compilation released on Tired Records. The Singaporean math-rock quartet also opened for Kyoto band Jyocho in Singapore during their 2019 Southeast Asian tour. Also on the line-up were Singapore’s Approaching Aphelion and Malaysian band LUST.

Earlier this February, Kudaranai 1nichi (pronounced Kudaranai Ichinichi) dropped a split tape with Tokyo compatriots ANORAK!, following their self-titled album, which they put out last June. In early 2020, the band were scheduled to tour Southeast Asia alongside fellow Japanese emo outfit A Perfect Day For Apple Deer, before plans were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Hulica’s latest release is their 2020 debut EP, ‘How to Estimate Your Departure on the Ocean’. The release featured tracks which the Bandung math rock trio had included in previous releases, including ‘The Soldiers That Generate Farewell’, as well as ‘Hokkaido’s Electone Girl’.

The tracklist for the Kudaranai 1Nichi / Hulica / Cues Split is: