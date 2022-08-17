Singapore’s Hype Records announces HypeWorld festival featuring Morten and Yellow Claw this October

Dutch DJ duo Yellow Claw and Danish DJ and producer MORTEN have been announced as the first two acts for Singaporean label Hype Record’s HypeWorld festival this October.

The festival is set to be held at The Meadow in Gardens By The Bay this October 22 and 23, and performances will begin at 4pm daily. Hype Records is billing the festival as “the biggest Music Festival of 2022 in Singapore”, and is encouraging electronic music fans to watch their social media for updates.

Tickets for HypeWorld will be priced at SGD248 for a two-day pass and SGD138 for a one-day pass until September 23, upon which the two-day pass will cost SGD278 and the one-day pass will cost SGD158. One-day passes will be available during the festival for SGD178. Hype Records has yet to announce when ticket sales will begin or where they will be available for purchase.

Yellow Claw reunited with Indonesian electronic music trio Weird Genius on the single ‘Lonely’ featuring Indonesian singer-actress Novia Bachmid earlier this year in May. ‘Lonely’ was the second collaboration between the two acts since 2020’s ‘HUSH’.

Yellow Claw’s last full-length came in the form of their 2020 record ‘Never Dies’, which was their fourth studio album. The duo have released several EPs and compilations since, notably 2021’s ‘The Holy Bassgod’ EP, which featured remixes of Dysomnia’s ‘Bassgod’ and ‘Kawaii 808’ with Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl.

MORTEN recently released his single ‘No Good’ earlier this month on August 5. The DJ, real name Morten Breum, spent much of 2020 and 2021 collaborating with famed DJ David Guetta, resulting in a string of singles including ‘Detroit 3A.M.’ and ‘Alive Again’, as well as an EP titled ‘New Rave’ that was released in July 2020.

Morten’s last solo single ‘Polar’ was released in January 2020.

HypeWorld joins a packed list of concerts and festivals announced for the Lion City this year. ASEAN Music Showcase Festival will be held on September 10 and 11 at the iconic Haw Par Villa theme park, while Singaporean mandopop artist Stefanie Sun and Malaysian rapper Namewee have been announced for the upcoming One Love Asia Festival in October.

Other shows in Singapore this year include Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Alan Walker as well as a mega-lineup for the return of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.