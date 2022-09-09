Singapore’s Kitty Purrnaz and Melbourne’s Yeo team up on hard-hitting new single, ‘Little Secret’

Singaporean pop artist Kitty Purrnaz has dropped ‘Little Secret’, a collaborative single with Australian-Malaysian singer-songwriter Yeo.

The track is a hard-hitting examination of anxiety and assurance in relationships, featuring lively guitar stabs and both artists exchanging soulful verses. “I don’t want to play with fire, no / I don’t want to make it harder / So baby come a little closer,” the two croon on the pre-chorus.

“The 90s pop music fan in me rejoiced when Naz played me the demo,” Yeo described the song via a press release. It took me back to my childhood but also sounded fresh at the same time.”

Listen to ‘Little Secret’ here:

The single is the second release from the Charlie Lim-led Web3 DAO the Great Wave. The collective’s first release was this July’s ‘Trade My Heart’, a collaborative single between Lim and KEYANA with lyrics co-written with ABANGSAPAU.

Both ‘Trade My Heart’ and ‘Little Secret’ will be included in an upcoming release by the DAO, which is described as a “proof-of-concept mixtape”.

Purrnaz and Yeo. will be part of Charlie Lim’s upcoming showcase at the Esplanade Theatre, which will take place later this month on September 16. Other artists scheduled to be part of the event will include Aisyah Aziz, Dru Chen, KEYANA, Ng Pei-Sian, Umar Sirhan as well as Lim’s “superband”, the Mothership. Tickets for the eventare on sale for SGD50.

Purrnaz first made her debut in 2020 with the single, ‘Cry’. Meanwhile, Yeo’s most recent release was the single ‘Never Miss’, which he put out earlier in April.