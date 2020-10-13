Singapore’s rock scene pays tribute to Take-Off drummer Isaac Thomas who has died aged 33

Singapore’s rock and pop punk community has paid tribute to Take-Off’s founding drummer Isaac Steve Thomas, following the news of his passing on Friday, October 9. He was 33 years old.

Thomas’ Take-Off bandmate, Bob revealed his passing in a statement on the band’s social media accounts on October 10.

“Unfortunately, I am bound by Isaac’s family and loved ones from disclosing the nature of his death,” Bob said when contacted by NME early today (October 13).

“To say the least, it came as a shock and a sudden event to all of us as well, his family, his loved ones and his friends. The family respectfully asks for privacy regarding this matter during this time until such a time as they feel comfortable to disclose that information.”

On October 10, Bob wrote in a social media statement: “I’m here to talk about the man that I know – my friend, my bandmate and my brother. The first time we met, he showed me his blink-182 tattoo emblazoned on his chest, and I knew instantly we’d be good friends.”

“It was a privilege to have met and to have known him, and an honor to have had him as a friend, a bandmate and a brother. I love him very much and without him, I would not be who I am today. I only wish he lasted as long as the lasting impressions and influence he left on the people he met, memories that will last a lifetime.”

Bob’s complete post can be found below.

My friend. My bandmate. My brother. It pains me to write this, and my fingers are all sweaty and my heart is heavy from… Posted by Take-Off on Saturday, October 10, 2020

Since the news of Thomas’ passing, numerous members of the Singaporean music scene – including bands such as Plainsunset and Hardihood and more – have paid tribute to the drummer. See them below.

I assure you that we will always sing your name till the birds grow old and the lions learn to sing. Rest in power my friend. ❤️ Posted by Jaarvis El Pacho Papito on Saturday, October 10, 2020

A number of Instagram Story tributes from friends and fans of the band have also been compiled onto a highlight, which can be found on Take-Off’s Instagram page.

Thomas’ last release with Take-Off was the 2019 single, ‘Sound The Siren (I Know Things Now That I Didn’t Know Then)’. The band debuted in 2014 with a four-track demo, putting out the EP ‘This Is Punk Rock. This Is For You’ a year later. Their only album to date is 2017’s ‘This Won’t Save the World’.