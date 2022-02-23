Singapore’s Subsonic Eye announce maiden US tour

Singaporean indie rockers Subsonic Eye will embark on their maiden US tour later this year. See the dates below.

The tour will take place in the middle of 2022, starting in Los Angeles on June 11 and wrapping in Boston on June 21.

Other cities listed in the stateside tour include San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, New York, Washington DC, and Boston. The tickets for the show will go on sale this coming Friday (February 25).

The tour arrives on the back of their critically-acclaimed third album ‘Nature of Things’, which was released via local imprint Middle Class Cigars in January 2021.

Hear the album below.

The upcoming tour also comes a month after Subsonic Eye clinched Best Album By An Asian Artist in the all-new Asia categories at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The album is also nominated for Best Album In The World for the global leg of the BandLab NME Awards, taking place in London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2.

In September last year, Subsonic Eye dropped a two-track EP titled ‘Dijangka / Matahari’ containing tracks inspired by the relationship of vocalist Nur Wahidah and guitarist Daniel Castro Borces. Unlike the rest of the band’s repertoire, the songs ‘Dijangka’ and ‘Matahari’ are sung in Malay and carry romantic lyrics.

‘Dijangka’ was also premiered during a live performance for Seattle public radio station KEXP, in a show that featured ‘Nature of Things’ tracks, including ‘Fruitcake’, ‘Animinimism’, ‘Unearth’ and more.

Besides earning a four-star review, ‘Nature of Things’ also took the top spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.

“‘Nature Of Things’ takes big swings, like Daniel Borces’ astonishingly addictive guitar lines on ‘Cabin Fever’, Wahidah’s reverent lyricism and unrestrained delivery on ‘Further’ and the band’s breathtaking command of pace and dynamics as exemplified on ‘Fruitcake’ and ‘Unearth’,” NME’s Karen Gwee wrote.

Subsonic Eye’s US tour dates are:

Saturday, June 11 – Los Angeles CA – The Echo

Sunday, June 12 – San Francisco CA – Brick and Mortar

Tuesday, June 14 – Portland OR – Mano Oculta

Wednesday, June 15 – Seattle WA – Sunset Tavern

Friday, June 17 – New York NY – Mercury Lounge

Saturday, June 18 – Philadelphia PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Sunday, June 19 – Washington DC – DC9

Tuesday, June 21 – Boston MA – Red Room at Cafe 939