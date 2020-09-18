Singapore’s Tyen Rasif wins ‘Asian Dream’ singing competition

Singaporean singer Tyen Rasif has been crowned the first-ever winner of Southeast Asian singing competition, Asian Dream.

The triumphant Rasif will support Grammy-award winner Michael Bolton on an upcoming Asia tour. Rasif, who has long pursued music on the side apart from her day job as a fitness trainer, emerged victorious with a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’.

Check out the performance below, beginning from the 3:10 mark.

Rasif beat out the likes of finalists Vietnam’s Linh Tran and the Philippines’ Karl Zarate to become the first winner of the competition. She also walked away as Singapore’s first ambassador for Subaru Asia – which presented the competition in partnership with network AXN and singer Michael Bolton – along with a new Subaru XV.

The six-episode broadcast of the inaugural singing competition featured six rounds of performances, with an elimination after every round. Rasif was actually eliminated on the fourth episode, but returned as a wildcard contestant . All episodes can be found here.

The winner was selected by a panel of judges that included hosts Bolton, Morissette Amon, Thanh Bui and Glenn Tan.

Rasif has since commented on the experience on Instagram, saying: “I wanna relive this dream over and over and over again. Only people who REALLY know know me (wayyy before I became a fitness trainer) know that music has always been a passion of mine.”

She continued: “I never thought I was good enough to make anything of it. I joined this with no expectations to win, but wanted to stay as long as I could to LEARN from mentors and artists. It was an honour playing for these judges at the finals.”

Prior to her appearance on the show, Rasif has performed at numerous bars across Singapore, and had uploaded a series of covers on YouTube as part of the duo Tyen x Vishal. Check out their cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ below.