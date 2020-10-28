Singapore’s Zouk club converting dancefloor into a pop-up cinema

In its latest pivot in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore club Zouk will turn the dancefloor of its main room into a pop-up cinema.

The “pop-up cinematic experience” dubbed Zouk Cinema Club was teased on the club’s social media yesterday. It will operate four days a week, from Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 6pm to 10.30pm, and will also be open on the eve of public holidays.

The club will make use of its lighting and audio systems to deliver a “whole new theatrical experience”, and will craft theatrical decor around themes that change bi-monthly. “Unlike your typical hush-hush cinema, we welcome guests to express themselves and have fun while practising social distancing during screenings,” the official website reads.

Zouk Cinema Club will kick off its programming this week with a Halloween-friendly double feature: The Sixth Sense and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Its theme for the week of November 4 will be “For The Love Of Music”.

A one-of-a-kind cinematic experience coming your way very soon. Stay tuned for updates on our official opening date!… Posted by Zouk Singapore on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

A maximum of five people are allowed to sit together at tables that have been configured for at least a distance of 1 metre between patrons, among other COVID-19 safety measures.

Table packages are available for parties of 1-2 people and 3-5 people at S$150 and S$350 respectively; packages are half-priced on Wednesdays at S$75 and S$175 respectively. Reservations for Zouk Cinema Club open October 29 and can be made here. Attendees must be 18 years old and above.

This is Zouk’s latest move to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic and the blow it has dealt to Singapore’s nightlife industry. In the past months, it has converted its Capital lounge into an eatery and turned its main room into a studio for spin cycle classes.

Zouk Group chief executive Andrew Li recently told the Straits Times that though the Singapore government has been “very supportive of our various pivots”, the process of acquiring various licenses has been challenging.

The government agencies involved in Zouk’s pivot to pop-up cinema, Li said, included the Singapore Food Agency, Infocomm Media Development Authority, Ministry Of Trade and Industry, Singapore Tourism Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority and Ministry Of Health.

On October 16, the Singapore government looked poised to announce measures supporting the nightlife industry as part of a pivot “from broad-based relief to more targeted support”. But four days later, COVID-19 multi-ministry task force co-chair and education minister Lawrence Wong said the industry had to brace for “quite a long period of restrictions” as nightlife venues are “higher risk settings”.

“The nature of the activities themselves, of such activities, means that you have people socialising in close contact, often in a small enclosed space and risk is very much higher,” he said. Even as Singapore prepares to enter the next phase of reopening, Wong said, “we do not expect to resume these activities any time soon”.