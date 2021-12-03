Singapore’s Zouk club marks return of in-person gigs with Zouk Live series

Singapore club Zouk has announced a return to live gigs with a new series of shows called Zouk Live.

The live shows will kick off next Friday (December 10) with a 90minute show by veteran pop duo Jack & Rai, who are expected to perform both covers and acoustic tunes.

Zouk Live intends to offer a platform for local bands and independent artists, with a line-up that includes both mainstream and up-and-coming acts. The shows are also aimed at providing an avenue for local artists to grow their fanbase. Zouk Live performances will also be held intermittently as a pop-up experience.

Advertisement

“At the core of Zouk’s identity is our constant effort to stay at the forefront of Singapore’s music and entertainment industry,” Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li said in a press statement.

“Keeping true to our DNA, we aspire to use the platform that we have been given over the years to showcase the talents that Singapore has to offer; to provide our local artists a stage to present their craft to a wider audience.”

Tickets for Zouk Live are priced at S$45 and will be available for purchase here.

Live music has tentatively begun its return to Singapore, albeit subject to strict safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The annual festival Baybeats going ahead last month in a hybrid format and with seated audiences who had to be fully vaccinated, while Mandopop star JJ Lin performed two shows at Marina Bay Sands for charity in late November.

As such, Zouk Live shows – which are branded as an addition to the venue’s audio-visual Zouk Cinema Club experience – will comply with Safe Management Measures set out by Singapore’s National Arts Council for live performances and related rehearsals.

Advertisement

Under the council’s guidelines, attendees are required to adhere to safe distancing measures and remain seated to minimise movement throughout the duration of the live performance. The consumption of food and beverages will also be prohibited throughout the show.