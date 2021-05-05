News Music News

Singer and Madonna associate Nick Kamen dies aged 59

Boy George and Duran Duran are among those to have paid tribute

By Tom Skinner
Nick Kamen
English pop singer Nick Kamen, 27th March 1987. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Model and singer Nick Kamen has died at the age of 59, it has been confirmed.

Kamen, whose 1986 hit ‘Each Time You Break My Heart’ was co-written by Madonna, is reported to have passed away yesterday (May 4) at his home in west London following a long illness.

Paying tribute on Instagram today (May 5), Boy George described Kamen (real name Ivor Neville Kamen) as “the most beautiful and sweetest man” while sharing an image of the pair together. Elsewhere, Susie Cave posted a photograph of her “sweet friend”.

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor wrote: “So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick.”

You can see those posts, and other tributes to Kamen, below.

Born in Essex, Kamen first became known for his appearance in a 1985 Levi’s advert before he launched a pop career the following year.

Having penned ‘Each Time You Break My Heart’ alongside Stephen Bray, Madonna also provided backing vocals on the single, which reached number five in the UK charts. The track was originally intended for Madonna’s third studio album ‘True Blue’ (1986).

Kamen’s 1988 single ‘Tell Me’ also features backing vocals from Madonna, and peaked at number 40 in the UK charts.

