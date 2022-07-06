Singer P.P. Arnold claims Ike Turner sexually assaulted her

Sixties soul singer P.P. Arnold alleges in her new memoir Soul Survivor that she was sexually assaulted by Ike Turner.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Arnold discussed her time as an Ikette, noting that Ike “trapped her in a room and raped her”.

“What can I say? It was awful,” she said. “I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself. I was told Tina [Turner] wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me. If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.”

Arnold began her career as an Ikette with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue in 1965, later going on to enjoy solo success in the UK with her singles ‘The First Cut Is the Deepest’ and ‘Angel of the Morning’.

Her last album ‘The New Adventures of… P.P. Arnold’ came out in 2019 and in 2020, she performed lead vocals on The Fratellis‘ single ‘Strangers In The Street’. Arnold’s memoir Soul Survivor: The Autobiography is out tomorrow (July 7).

Tina and Ike Turner were married from 1962 to 1978, with Tina being open in the past about the abuse she suffered during their marriage.

Ike Turner died in 2007 of a cocaine overdose. The San Diego medical examiner announced that his autopsy indicated that a long history of cardiovascular disease and emphysema also contributed to his death.

In other news, a documentary titled Tina was released in 2021, described as “the ultimate celebration of a global superstar”. The directors Dan Lindsay and T. J. Martin told NME that it would likely be Turner’s final public project.

In a four star review of the film, NME said: “In TINA, classic live footage and engaging interview clips are arranged skilfully to create a powerful film that gives fans a look at Turner’s eventual happy ending. By reclaiming her stage name from Ike, she managed to sell 100 million records and kickstart a whole new solo career in the process.”