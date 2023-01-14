Single-day tickets announced for Metallica’s ‘M72’ world tour

Metallica fans will soon be able to buy tickets for individual dates of the band’s upcoming ‘M72’ tour, on which they’ll perform two shows – each with unique setlists – in every city.

Announced in support of Metallica’s 11th album, ‘72 Seasons’ (due out on April 14), the tour will comprise a total of 46 shows, split evenly between 23 cities. The sell is that both nights in each city will feature completely different setlists and unique opening acts, with Metallica also performing “in the round”.

Until now, prospective concertgoers only had the option to purchase tickets for both nights in each city. This will only be the case for another few days, though, as single-day tickets are set to go on sale at 10am local time next Friday (January 20).

North American fans can purchase tickets here. Members of Metallica’s fan club will also have access to a pre-sale Monday (January 16).

Support acts for the ‘M72’ tour include Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Pantera, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet. The run will start in Europe at the end of April, following the release of ‘72 Seasons’. Thus far, Metallica have previewed the album with lead single ‘Lux Æterna’.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the forthcoming new record’s name in a press release, frontman James Hetfield said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry,” he added.

In addition to the tour, Metallica will headline next year’s Download Festival, which will take place over four days in celebration of its 20th anniversary. They’ll perform on two of those days – Thursday June 8 and Saturday 10 – while Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will close out the other two.