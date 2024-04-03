SiriusXM is launching a channel dedicated to Taylor Swift

SiriusXM has revealed that it is launching a new channel, dedicated to pop icon Taylor Swift.

Announced yesterday (April 2), the station confirmed that it will be launching the limited engagement exclusive SiriusXM channel for the 14-time Grammy winner later this week, in celebration of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour and upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Titled Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version), it will launch on Sunday (April 7) – 13 days before she drops her highly anticipated new studio release. The number 13 has huge significance in the singer’s fandom – with her management team being called 13 Management, her birthday being on December 13, and fans frequently drawing the number on their hands at her live shows.

The channel will air 24 hours a day, seven days a week across North America, and will continuously play all of Swift’s music from her chart-topping 17-year career. This includes ‘Eras Tour’ favourites, all (Taylor’s Versions), From the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks and more.

It will also carve out space for Swifties to contribute, allowing fans to share their personal and meaningful experiences of the singer and the impact that her music has had on them.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer in a press release.

“We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

The 13th day of the channel (Friday, April 19), coincides with the release of Taylor Swift’s new album. Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will be playing the full album from beginning to end continuously throughout the weekend.

The channel will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 13 and anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app from Sunday (April 7) through Monday (May 6).

Swift revealed news of the LP while on stage at the 2024 Grammys, where she took home awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will follow her 2022 record ‘Midnights’, and Swift has so far shared the full tracklist for the album, as well as confirming it will feature guest appearances from Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.