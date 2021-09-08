Ex-SISTAR member Soyou departs leaves Starship Entertainment after 11 years

Former SISTAR vocalist Soyou has left her longtime label Starship Entertainment.

In an official statement published by the company via Sports Dongah, the company announced that Soyou had decided not to renew her exclusive contract with Starship. The musician had been managed by Starship for 11 years, since she made her debut in 2010 with the girl group SISTAR.

“We have had in-depth discussions with Soyou for a long time, but eventually, [she] decided not to renew her contract,” the agency write, as translated by Soompi. “We respect her decision, and… sincerely support her and hope that the future of Soyou, who is making a new start, will always be happy.”

Advertisement

Shortly after the news broke, Soyou took to her personal Instagram to address her departure from the label. “I’m sorry that you had to find out through the news first,” she wrote in her post. “While I was with Starship, I experienced so much and had many unforgettable moments that were filled with love.”

“Thank you to the staff at Starship Entertainment for being with me [up till now]. I’ll return with better music and growth,” Soyou added.

The vocalist’s last music release under Starship with the single ‘Good Night MY LOVE’, which featured Babylon and Slow Minsteady as composers and K-pop veteran Lee Hyo-ri as a lyricist. Thr

Advertisement

Following SISTAR’s disbandment in 2017, Soyou went on to pursue a solo career in music, making her solo debut in 2018 with the mini-album ‘Re:Born’. She followed it up with her second mini-album ‘Re:Fresh’ in the same year.