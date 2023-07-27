SISTAR’s Soyou says the group “always talk” about a reunion

Former SISTAR member Soyou has opened up about the possibility of the girl group having a reunion in the future.

Yesterday (July 26), Soyou released her second mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’, the follow-up to her April 2022 release ‘Day & Night’. The project is notably led by the single ‘Aloha’, which featured fellow ex-SISTAR member Bora.

At a showcase for the mini-album’s release, held at the Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, Soyou revealed that the four former members of SISTAR – completed by Bora, Hyolyn and Dasom – often “always talk about performing as a group again” whenever they meet up with one another.

“We all miss SISTAR,” Soyou said, per South Korean news outlet SBS Star. “To repay the love and support from our fans, we will definitely reunite and perform together one day. That’s happening for sure.”

However, the singer also noted that it has been difficult for the quartet to find the right timing for such a reunion as “the four of us are busy with our individual activities” She added: “It may mean we have to postpone our individual promotions to accommodate the group’s reunion plans, and we don’t want to cause any inconvenience to one another.”

SISTAR originally made their debut in 2010 with the single ‘Push Push’, before later disbanding in 2017. Over their seven years together as a group, the quartet scored nine-straight Number One singles on the South Korean Circle Chart (previously known as the Gaon Chart), with popular songs such as ‘Alone’, ‘Touch My Body’ and ‘Shake It’.

The girl group briefly reunited in 2022 for the final episode of live music show Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook. Meanwhile, former members Hyolyn and Dasom had previously teamed up in August 2021 for the single ‘Summer Or Summer’.