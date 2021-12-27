Siti Nurhaliza pledges money from upcoming documentary film to Malaysian flood victims

Malaysian singer-songwriter Siti Nurhaliza has announced that a portion of the proceeds from her upcoming documentary film will go towards helping victims of the recent floods in Malaysia.

The floods, which began on December 17, has now claimed over 46 lives and counting in Malaysia, and the country is currently gearing up for a second wave that is predicted to hit later this week.

Per a New Straits Times report on December 24, the singer has pledged that the money earned from the early pre-sales of her Siti: Are You Ready? film will be donated to flood relief.

“The early collection from Astro First will be donated to help those affected by the floods. So whoever that watches this upcoming combination of a documentary and concert will indirectly have contributed to aiding the flood victims,” she said.

Siti: Are You Ready?, which is set to premiere on December 30 via local satellite TV network Astro, will feature 80 minutes of concert footage from Nurhaliza’s performances in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in 2018.

Per New Straits Times’ report, Nurhaliza’s production team had to condense nearly 72 hours worth of footage into just 80 minutes for the documentary film. The docufilm will take a look at her career milestones as well as feature untold stories of her own personal struggles, including for the first time since giving birth.

Siti Nurhaliza is just one of multiple Malaysians musicians pledging their support for victims of the recent devastating floods. Last week, rapper Hullera provided physical support on the ground in Shah Alam, collecting, purchasing and donating clothing and other necessities to those affected by the floods in the city.

Namewee offered to support organisations seeking aid in obtaining supplies for flood relief, while singer-songwriter Zelle Eliz has pledged a portion of the proceeds from her recently released album ‘Abloom’ towards flood relief in Malaysia.

The duo LUST have also announced they will donate a portion of proceeds from their latest cassette release, ‘SILIKA’, to an aid fund for victims of the flooding.

Organisations you can support in their Malaysian flood relief efforts include Yayasan Ikhlas, Great Heart Charity and Mercy Malaysia. Find more here via Coconuts.