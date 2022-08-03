Siwon to miss SUPER JUNIOR’s ‘SUPER SHOW 9’ Manila showcase after testing positive for COVID-19

SUPER JUNIOR‘s Siwon will miss out on their upcoming ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concert in Manila following a positive COVID-19 test result.

The singer’s positive PCR test was revealed by Label SJ in an announcement on August 3 informing fans that Siwon will not be at the group’s concert set to take place this August 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. “We are deeply sorry,” the announcement read, promising that SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun will still be performing at the concert.

“We ask for your kind understanding and wish Siwon a speedy recovery,” the announcement concluded.

SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD IN MANILA

ARTIST LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT#SS9inManila pic.twitter.com/Gv7iq6v47q — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) August 3, 2022

SUPER JUNIOR have also announced a concert in Jakarta as part of their ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ world tour. In an announcement made on August 3, it was revealed that the group will perform at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in BSD City this September 17, starting at 2pm, with ticketing details set to be released soon.

In July, SUPER JUNIOR released the single, ‘Mango’, the title track off the first volume of their 11th full-length album ‘The Road: Keep On Going’. The five-track first volume features B-sides ‘Don’t Wait’, ‘My Wish’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘Always’, with member Eunhyuk having participated in writing the last track, with the second volume set to be released alongside a compilation album sometime later this year, per a press release.

The album is the highly anticipated sequel in the band’s ‘The Road’ series of records, which began in February with the single album ‘The Road: Winter for Spring’, led by the title track ‘Call’.

The group’s previous album, 2021’s ‘The Renaissance’, received a four-star review from NME, with writer Ruby C writing that “the range of musical colours and diversity on ‘The Renaissance’ showcase why the group have had their notable longevity and could even prompt ‘a revival of SUPER JUNIOR’.”