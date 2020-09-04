Six additional Nine Inch Nails members to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Six additional members of Nine Inch Nails will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 7.

The Rock Hall announced in January that the project’s creative architect, Trent Reznor, would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. SPIN has now confirmed that six of Reznor’s bandmates (Atticus Ross, Robin Finck, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, Ilan Rubin and Alessandro Cortini) will join him.

Since its inception in 1988, NIN has operated as the brainchild of Reznor, who has been its only continual member. While Reznor has worked in the studio with recurrent collaborators, the project has been subject to frequent lineup changes and the addition of touring musicians.

Advertisement

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has not yet explained how the six soon-to-be-inducted musicians were chosen from the 20+ who have been a part of NIN over the years.

Notably, Charlie Clouser, who appeared on arguably the band’s most influential record, ‘The Downward Spiral’, and performed as a touring member for several years, will not be inducted.

Interestingly, just one foundation member, keyboardist and drummer Chris Vrenna, will be inducted alongside Reznor.

Atticus Ross, the only other musician considered a current permanent member of Nine Inch Nails, will be inducted despite only joining the band in 2016. Ross and Reznor have previously collaborated on a handful of film scores, most notably those written for the films of David Fincher.

Earlier this year, Trent Reznor confirmed that he was working on new Nine Inch Nails music while in lockdown. The project is yet to release any new music since Reznor made the announcement.