Six Singapore venues approved to host live performances with full audience capacity and no social distancing

Singapore could soon see more live performance events with full audience capacity and no social distancing between attendees as part of an expanded pilot.

On Saturday (January 22), Singapore’s National Arts Council (NAC) announced that organisations can soon apply to stage such events at six designated venues under what is called the VDS+Test pilot.

‘VDS’ refers to Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures – or COVID-19 safety measures eased for individuals who are fully vaccinated – while ‘Test’ refers to a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) result.

These events – if approved – may be at 100 per cent audience capacity without safe distancing between attendees. So far, the only venues allowed to host such pilot performances are Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay; Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall ; Singapore Conference Hall; Wild Rice @ Funan ; Singapore Repertory Theatre; and Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

All audience members will have to be either fully vaccinated or exempted from vaccination, and will have to produce valid negative ART results at least 24 hours prior to the event’s conclusion. During performances, audiences will have to remain fully masked and seated at all times. They will not be allowed to consume food or drinks.

This marks Singapore’s expansion of the VDS+Test protocol, which was announced in November and previously in place only for select events, including JJ Lin’s After The Rain two-day concert at the Sands Theatre. About 4,000 attendees – including Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung – were at the two sold-out shows on November 27 and 28.

Applications for the VDS+Test Pilot events will open on Tuesday, January 25 onwards, per the NAC. Event organisers will have to submit their proposals at least one month in advance.

These events will have to be approved by the NAC, Singapore Tourism Board and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) alongside any other relevant government bodies, in compliance with the country’s Safe Management Measures.