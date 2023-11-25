Skepta shares new EP ’48 Hours’ with Ryder

Skepta has teamed up with Ryder to release a new collaborative EP, ’48 Hours’.

Earlier this October, 19-year-old Ryder shared his remix of Skepta’s ‘Konnichiwa‘ deep cut ‘Text Me Back’ to TikTok, called ‘#skeptacore pt. 3’. Since going viral with over one million views, London’s grime legend has officially paired up with the Hull-based producer to release a five-track EP.

The EP includes new material from Skepta, who last released solo material in 2019 with ‘Ignorance is Bliss’. In a four-star review, NME called the EP “a diverse-sounding, muscular record that conveys global ambition, drawing on a dizzying collection of sounds and influences.”

Advertisement

The pair have also released a new video for the EP’s lead single, ‘All Alone’ – check it out below:

Skepta has gone back to his DJ roots under his Más Tiempo label, having launched the label at KOKO’s first birthday event earlier this year. He was joined by Benji B, Maximum and Jammer, the latter of whom he has collaborated with for several Más Tiempo releases such as ‘Mass Murder’. He is set to take over Drumsheds for a personally-curated lineup on December 16.

The rapper and producer also shared his house remix of an Amy Winehouse tribute earlier this October. The song features samples of Winehouse’s hit ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, which features on her classic album ‘Back To Black’ (2006).

In recent Skepta news, a casting call was made for an actor to play his younger self in an upcoming project. No further details were given on the mysterious project.