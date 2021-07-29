Skepta shares Spanish-infused new single ‘Nirvana’ featuring J Balvin

Skepta has shared the first track from his upcoming new EP, ‘All In’ – watch the video for ‘Nirvana’ below.

The Spanish-infused single, which features Latin pop superstar J Balvin, is taken from the grime icon’s recently announced five-track project, set to arrive tomorrow (July 30). It’s his first project since 2019’s ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’.

Produced by JAE5, ‘Nirvana’ hears Skepta attempt to woo a love interest, rapping: “I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?/ Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana/ What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration/ When you come from the Gaza/ Don’t worry ’bout who’s gonna pay the bill/ Baby, de nada.”

In the song’s video, directed by KLVDR, the rapper is seen arriving at a mansion for his first day as a butler. As he’s shown around the grounds he catches the eye of what is assumed to be the lady of the house, who he later meets for a bedroom rendezvous.

After laying back on the bed, the video cuts to Skepta waking up on the floor of the basement, alongside a bloodied J Balvin who is tied to a chair. See below for the video’s final twist.

See the ‘All In’ tracklist below:

1. ‘Bellator’

2. ‘Peace Of Mind’ (featuring Teezee & Kid Cudi)

3. ‘Nirvana’ (featuring J Balvin)

4. ‘Lit Like This’

5. ‘Eyes On Me’

Skepta’s most recent music came in the form of new track ‘Lane Switcha’, a collaboration between the Tottenham rapper, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat, and the late Pop Smoke, taken from the Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack.

Before that, he appeared on Kid Cudi’s most recent album, ‘Man On The Moon III’, on the track ‘Show Out’, also featuring Pop Smoke.

In a four-star review of Cudi’s album, NME wrote: “A surprising moment arrives when Cudi teams up with Skepta and, posthumously, New York’s Pop Smoke for the drill-infused ‘Show Out’. Venturing into new territory, Cudi’s drill excursion is more about letting off steam than it is about indulging toxic energy.

“He proclaims that he ‘ain’t no bitch’, his bravado running rampant over the whirring baseline and menacing hi-hats, standing triumphant with a crew whom Skepta claims carry ‘guns same size as Kevin Hart’.”

Meanwhile, Skepta will headline this year’s Wireless Festival alongside Future and Migos.

The annual festival is moving to south London’s Crystal Palace Park for this year’s event, which is set to run from September 10-12.