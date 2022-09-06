Skepta to auction off his debut painting

Skepta is set to sell his debut painting as part of a co-curated auction at Sotheby’s in London.

The Tottenham MC and producer has partnered with the famed auction house, which specialises in “art and luxury” items, for the latter’s Contemporary Curated series.

The auction is set to get underway tomorrow afternoon (September 7), and you can view all of the works in the collection – nine of which have been selected by Skepta – here.

Skepta’s painting, titled Mama Goes To Market, is one of the items that will be going up for sale tomorrow, and will be exhibited at Sotheby’s’ New Bond Street galleries this week.

Painted by the MC in 2020, a description reveals that Skepta “then took the painting to the graphic artist Chito’s collaboration with Givenchy, where people could bring any item to be transformed with Chito’s signature tag”. Tags by Goldie and the graphic artist Slawn can also be seen on the artwork.

Sotheby’s estimate that Skepta’s Mama Goes To Market will sell for between £40,000-£60,000, with bidding set to conclude on September 13.

“For me it’s about that beautiful thing of being able to look at a picture and feeling an emotion,” Skepta said about the Contemporary Curated series. “If I look at an art piece and feel something, I fall in love with it.

“Whether they were created by African artists or not, they all share in this essence,” he added about the art pieces in the series. “In one way or another, they triggered powerful dialogues with my painting too.”

Elsewhere, Skepta – who released his last album ‘Insomnia’ in 2020 with Chip and D-Block Europe‘s Young Adz – recently opened up about his experience of suffering from stomach-related health issues.