Skrillex to perform in Thailand this weekend

Skrillex has been confirmed to return to Thailand this Saturday (January 20) at the ONYX in Bangkok.

Event promoter RETOX SESSIONS announced the event yesterday (January 15). In an Instagram post, the promoters shared that audiences can expect “loads of surprises and new music.”

Since the event’s announcement, a Facebook event page has been set-up for details on ticket prices and other important information. As of press time, no further announcements have been made. This is not the DJ’s first time in the country. In the past, Skrillex has performed at Bangkok’s 808 Festival in 2018 alongside Zedd and Calvin Harris.

Earlier this month, Skrillex released two new collaborations including ‘Rumble’ featuring Fred Again.. and Flowdan as well as ‘Way Back’ with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. The singles are supposedly a peek into an upcoming double album slated for release this year.

In May 2022, the artist confirmed that he was working on at least two albums via an Instagram post about his withdrawal from the Tampa Sunset and Detroit Movement festivals.

Last weekend, Skrillex, along with Fred again.. and Four Tet played a series of surprise shows in various venues in London. The trio also premiered songs featuring Missy Elliot and Beam during the pop up shows.