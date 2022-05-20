Skrillex cancels festival appearances to finish new albums

Skrillex has reconfirmed that he has at least two new albums on the way, citing them as to why he’s pulling out of two upcoming festivals.

The famed brostep producer, real name Sonny Moore, was due to play the Tampa Sunset and Detroit Movement festivals later this month – the former runs over the long weekend of May 27-29, while the latter spans May 28-30. They would have marked Moore’s second and third shows for the year, respectively, with his first gig since last October taking place at Paraguay’s Asuncionico festival in March.

“Over the past few months I’ve been working very hard on finishing my albums and haven’t had enough time to prepare for the upcoming shows,” Moore wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “I hope you can all understand that this was a very difficult decision for me to make but I’ll be back soon with the show you all deserve.”

Moore has long teased his second studio album under the Skrillex moniker, having first dropped word of it shortly after his full-length debut, ‘Recess’, landed in 2014. At some point in the last few years, the project evolved to become multiple records, with Moore regularly telling fans he’d be releasing his next “albums” – plural – in due time.

Last year saw the most significant buzz come about, when Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of standalone singles: ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah; ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain; ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady; and ‘Don’t Go’ with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Though ‘Recess’ remains his sole full-length effort as Skrillex, Moore followed it up in 2015 with the eponymous debut by Jack Ü, his collaborative project with Diplo. He’s also rumoured to be working on new material with hardcore band From First To Last, with whom Moore reunited in 2017.

Back in February, Moore was seen backstage with controversial public speaker Jordan Peterson, having attended one of his talks in Miami. Among Peterson’s many contentious claims are that Islamophobia is “a word created by fascists and used by cowards to manipulate morons”, that white privilege is a “Marxist lie”, and that “the idea that women were oppressed throughout history is an appalling theory”.