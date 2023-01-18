Skrillex to perform in Jakarta this January

American dance music icon Skrillex has announced a Jakarta show.

The show was announced by Djakarta Warehouse Project promoter Ismaya Live, via its social media accounts today (January 18). It will be held at South Jakarta’s Dragonfly Club on Wednesday, January 25, at 8PM local time.

Advertisement

Presale tickets were released in two phases through the promoter’s official website, and are currently sold out. Details regarding additional tickets have yet to be announced, and are expected to be released soon.

The producer’s appearance in Jakarta marks his second Southeast Asian appearance in 2023, following the announcement of a concert in Bangkok’s ONYX nightclub, scheduled to take place this weekend, on January 20.

No other performance dates have been announced for Southeast Asia so far.

Most recently, Skrillex teased his presence in Asia with an Instagram post, which depicted the producer working on an unreleased track inside a taxi in Thailand. The caption indicated that he was “on [his] way to the airport”, presumably to reach Bangkok for the upcoming concert. He also teased that the unreleased track heard in the clip, ‘Leave Me Like This’ featuring American rapper Bobby Raps, will be released this week.

Advertisement

The track will mark the producer’s third single of 2023, following the release of ‘Rumble’ featuring British producer Fred Again.. and grime rapper Flowdan, and ‘Way Back’ with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Skrillex has also teased that a double album will be released this year.

Last weekend, Skrillex played a series of surprise shows with Fred Again.. and Four Tet in various locations around London, which saw the trio play unreleased tracks featuring Missy Elliott and Beam.