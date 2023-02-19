Skrillex surprise releases new album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ featuring Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi

Skrillex has surprise released his second new album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ – check it out below.

The EDM superstar released ‘Quest For Fire’ on Friday (February 17) after announcing it less than a week before. It was the first Skrillex album since his 2014 debut ‘Recess’ but now he’s followed it up with another new album.

‘Don’t Get Too Close’ features Skrillex’s already-released collaborations with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd (‘Way Back’), Bibi Bourelly (‘Don’t Get Too Close’) and Bladee (‘Real Spring’) alongside new tracks with Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi and Circa Survive/L.S. Dunes vocalist Anthony Green.

Advertisement

Check out ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ below alongside the complete tracklist:

1. ‘Don’t Leave Me Like This’ (ft. Bobby Raps)

2. ‘Way Back’ (ft. PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd)

3. ‘Selecta’ (ft. BEAM)

4. ‘Ceremony’ (ft. Yung Lean, Bladee)

5. ‘Real Spring’ (ft. Bladee)

6. ‘Summertime’ (ft. Kid Cudi)

7. ‘Bad For Me’ (ft. Corbin, Chief Keef’)

8. ‘3am’ (ft. Prentiss, Anthony Green)

9. ‘Don’t Go’ (ft. Justin Bieber, Don Toliver)

10. ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ (ft. Bibi Bourelly)

11. ‘Mixed Signals’ (ft. Swae Lee)

12. ‘Painting Rainbows’ (ft. Bibi Bourelly)

Skrillex celebrated the release with a sold-out show at Madison Square Gardens alongside Four Tet and Fred Again… after playing on top of a school bus in the middle of New York’s Times Square.

Back in May 2022, Skrillex confirmed that he had at least two new albums on the way and started 2023 by teasing a double album.

Advertisement

Skrillex also revealed that his recent absence from music came down to 2022 being “the toughest year of my life”, during which he felt “no drive and purpose for the first time”.

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here,” he added. “The support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding.”