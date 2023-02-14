Skrillex teams up with himself on emotive new single ‘Don’t Get Too Close’

Skrillex (aka Sonny Moore) has shared his sixth single for 2023 – a heartrending slow-burner called ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ – which marks his first time singing on a track since 2015.

The last song to significantly feature vocals from Moore was 2015’s Kai-assisted ‘Mind’, which appeared on his eponymous Jack Ü album with Diplo. Before then, Moore had sung on Skrillex tracks like ‘Fire Away’ (from 2014’s ‘Recess’ album) and ‘Summit’ (from 2011’s ‘Bangarang’ EP).

He’s joined on ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ by Bibi Bourelly, a German-American artist best known for co-writing Rihanna’s hit ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’. Bourelly sings the first verse and both choruses, while Moore comes in for the second verse and final chorus. On his short verse, Moore sings: “I’m on my PC / I see famous people / I think they’re like mе / So why aren’t we equal?”

Advertisement

Musically, the song harkens back to the more ambient and experimental work Moore was releasing in the late 2000s – after he left From First To Last in 2007, but prior to his formal relaunch as Skrillex in 2010 – in particular nodding to his scrapped ‘Bells’ album and tracks like ‘Cusp’, ‘Moss’ and ‘Untitled 1’.

In terms of his more recent material, ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ is comparable to ‘All I Ask Of You’ and the ‘Long Drive’ mix of ‘With You, Friends’, both from 2010’s ‘Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites’ EP.

Have a look at the visualiser for ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ below:

‘Don’t Get Too Close’ is the title track from Moore’s upcoming third album as Skrillex, which is set to arrive sometime in the coming months. Two other singles have been released thus far: ‘Way Back’ with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, and ‘Real Spring’ with Bladee.

Moore’s second album, ‘Quest For Fire’, was also announced over the weekend. That record will arrive this Friday (February 17) and feature six of Moore’s recent singles. Those include ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah, ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain and ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady. It will also include ‘Rumble’ with Fred again.. and Flowdan, ‘Leave Me Like This’ with Bobby Raps and and ‘Xena’ with Nai Barghouti.

Advertisement

More unreleased music was teased at Moore’s three secret shows in London alongside Fred again.. Meanwhile, Moore revealed last month that his recent absence from music came down to 2022 being “the toughest year of my life”, during which he felt “no drive and purpose for the first time”.