Skullcrusher shares new single ‘Farm’ and Radiohead ‘Lift’ cover

LA-based singer-songwriter Skullcrusher – real name Helen Ballentine – has shared a new new single, ‘Farm’, as well as a cover of Radiohead‘s ‘OK Computer’ outtake, ‘Lift’.

Both tracks were recorded and co-produced with Noah Weinman, who also worked on Ballentine’s self-titled debut EP released earlier in July.

‘Farm’ premiered with an accompanying music video directed by Silken Weinberg, Angela Ricciardi and Jeremy Reynoso.

Watch the visual for ‘Farm’ and listen to Ballentine’s cover of ‘Lift’ below:

In a statement, Ballentine said ‘Farm’ was created “out of time I spent reflecting on my childhood and family”.

“The process of developing it to its current version ended up being really tied to these reflections,” she added.

“Noah and I were visiting my family on the East Coast when the decision was made to release it in the coming months. We went up to a studio in Woodstock, a couple hours from where I grew up, and recorded the song in a day.”

Ballentine continued, noting she incorporated “nostalgic” sound samples of insects and various locales into the track to better portray the mood of the new single.

“I was able to gather a lot of really nostalgic sounds from the area: crickets, cicadas, the beach in Connecticut, and the creaking of old homes,” she said.

“I had the ability to really talk through the memories and emotions of the song and how they could be manifested sonically.”

The original version of ‘Lift’ was officially released on Radiohead’s 20th-anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, ‘OK Computer’. The 2017 album, titled ‘OKNOTOK’, also featured previously unreleased tracks ‘I Promise’ and ‘Man Of War’ alongside other remastered B-sides and outtakes.

The pair of new songs are available digitally as a double A-side single through Secretly Canadian.

Upon release, NME gave Ballentine’s debut EP four stars, describing it as a “welcome, tender collection” that “hint at a vital new artist within indie’s more delicate ecosystem”.