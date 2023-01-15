Sky Ferreira says the lack of her new music is “beyond fucked up”

Sky Ferreira has taken to Instagram to talk about the struggles she’s facing with putting out new music and her reputation as a “difficult” artist.

‘Masochism’, the follow-up to the Ferreira’s 2013 debut LP ‘Night Time, My Time’, was first scheduled for release back in 2015. After several delays, though, the album is still yet to receive a formal release date.

In October 2021, Ferreira said a release date for the album had been confirmed, teasing its arrival the following March. The month after that, she asserted that ‘Masochism’ was “actually coming out” in 2022 – but when the album wasn’t released in March, Ferreira told fans to hold off on their “wrath and death threats” until April.

Advertisement

In May of last year, Ferreira released the single ‘Don’t Forget’ and told NME that her second album was “basically done for the most part”.

“It’s just that some parts need to be re-recorded. Just the finishing touches, really,” she continued. No new music has been released since.

Yesterday (January 14) Ferreira took to Instagram to share a snippet of new music alongside the caption, “I want to put this out”. Posting on her story, she shared a clip of her performing the unreleased track during a soundcheck back in 2019. “Look at the date,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I tried to put out this song forever ago. This is not my fault and it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.”

“I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic,” she continued. “I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond fucked up. I am so frustrated & over it.”

Ferreira went on to discuss being labeled as a “difficult” artist to work with.

Advertisement

“Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career,” she wrote. “I am in a difficult situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow?

“A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do, despite having to basically sacrifice every aspect of my life to make sure it happens,” she continued.

“It’s not okay. If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… How am I not going to be ‘difficult’?!?”

In an interview last year, Ferreira said that because she’s signed to a major label, she’s “set up in situations to seem difficult”.

“But also, what does that even mean? Just that you’re not willing to be completely controlled,” she added.