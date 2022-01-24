Sky Ferreira’s mother says her daughter’s new album is coming in March

Sky Ferreira‘s mum has said that her daughter’s new album is set for release in March.

The long-awaited follow-up to the singer’s debut LP ‘Night Time, My Time’, which came out in October 2013, is expected to finally arrive in 2022 after Ferreira wrote on social media last month that the record is “actually coming out this time”.

After previously hinting that she would be releasing new material in March, Ferreira’s mother Tonia Lamere has now appeared to confirm that the singer’s second album will be released that month.

Over the weekend, Lamare shared an image of Ferreira on her Instagram Stories and wrote “new album coming March” – you can see a screenshot of the post below.

Sky Ferreira’s mother, Tonia on Instagram: “new album coming march” pic.twitter.com/1K5961X4tl — Sky Ferreira Updates (@SkyFUpdates) January 23, 2022

Ferreira has still yet to announce a title or release date for her forthcoming second studio album, however.

The singer’s last solo music release came in 2019 with the song ‘Downhill Lullaby’. At the time, a press release promised that the song would be “the first taste” of Ferreira’s upcoming album ‘Masochism’, which would be “out later this year”.

2019 also saw Ferreira collaborate with Charli XCX on the track ‘Cross You Out’, which featured on the latter’s album ‘Charli’.

Earlier this month, Ferreira shared a previously unreleased cover of David Bowie’s ‘All The Madmen’ to mark the late artist’s birthday.

“HBD DAVID BOWIE,” Ferreira captioned an Instagram post containing her cover version. “I love you (I just found this btw).” The singer noted that the cover was a “lost tape recording/demo”, in case her fans thought that it meant that she had been back in the studio.