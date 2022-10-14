Slander, Andrew Rayel and more added to ZoukOut 2022 lineup

The full lineup for ZoukOut 2022 has been released, with Slander and Andrew Rayel among the acts set to take the stage at the festival.

Joining Slander and Andrew Rayel in the latest lineup announcement are Gryffin, Armin Van Buuren, Cash Cash, Shiba San and more. They will perform at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, Singapore this December 2 and 3 alongside previously announced headliners Tiësto and Zedd for what is expected to be a 30,000-strong tunrout.

As with previous editions, ZoukOut 2022 will be a “dusk-to-dawn beach festival”, with acts slated to play till 8AM on the last day.

Tickets are available at BigTix, starting at SGD168 for General admission one-day passes. Two-day passes are priced at SGD258, with a VIP pass available at SGD428 that offers dedicated VIP entry and re-entry privileges and access to the designated VIP area its private washrooms.

Singapore’s largest beach music festival first began in 2000, and featured British DJ Dave Seaman and British-Canadian DJ Richie Hawtin as headliners. The festival has hosted Avicii, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Claptone, Marshmello and many more leading up to the last edition which was held in 2018, following which the organisers announced ZoukOut would be going on hiatus.

The 2017 edition of ZoukOut notably hosted an 88rising stage takeover featuring Rich Brian, Higher Brothers and Joji.

The lineup for ZoukOut 2022 is:

Tiësto

Zedd

Andrew Rayel

Armin Van Buuren

Slander

Cash Cash

Gryffin

Shiba San

Blink

Caden

Che’Molly

Ghetto

Hong

Jeremy Boon

Rattle

Wukong