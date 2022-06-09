Slank and Voice of Baceprot to play Don’t Kill Music festival this month

Slank and Voice of Baceprot have been announced to perform at Sumbawa festival, Don’t Kill Music later this month.

Slank’s bassist, Ivanka Slank, is the lead organiser for the June concert, which comes in partnership with international motocross event, MXGP. Slank will headline the final day of the event.

At Don’t Kill Music’s press conference, Slank’s drummer and lead songwriter, Bimbim, also revealed a potential collaboration with Voice of Baceprot for their festival performance.

“If given the chance, we will collaborate with Voice Of Baceprot for a few songs,” shared Slank drummer Bimbim according to Indonesian news site, Kompass.com. The band also expressed an interest in working with legendary guitarist Mas Tokok Tewel for their performance.

Beyond Slank and Voice of Baceprot, a line-up including more than 25 artists will perform, including acts from Singapore, Australia, and local artists from West Nusa Tenggara.

Don’t Kill Music will be taking place in Samota, Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, on 24-26 June 2022. Tickets will range from Rp. 100,000 to Rp. 3 million. Details have yet to be released.

Earlier this March, Voice of Baceprot dropped the single ‘Not Public Property’, a track rallying against the violation of women’s rights. The track is the third single released by the Indonesia metal trio, following their debut ‘School Revolution’, and August 2021’s ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’.

Recently, the West Java band were announced as part of the line-up for this year’s JogjaROCKarta Festival, which will feature names including Seringai, DeadSquad and Death Vomit.

Meanwhile, Slank were announced to play on July 16 at Jakarta Fair Kemayoran, which announced a six-week-long line-up that included Stars and Rabbit and Endah N Rhesa. Most recently, the band performed at the BNI Mandalika Music Vibes festival in March, which featured a line-up including Pamungkas, Maliq & D’Essentials and RAN.

Earlier this January, the Jakarta rockers released the album ‘Vaksin Slank’, which marked the band’s 24th full-length effort. Recorded under COVID-19-related social restrictions, the album was remotely recorded, with lead vocalist Kaka recording vocals on the island of Banda Neira, 2,600 kilometers away from Jakarta.

The lineup for Don’t Kill Music festival is:

Slank

Denny Caknan

Tony Q Rastafara

Voice of Baceprot

Moliano In Rock

Stelly & Laura

Alien Child

Putri Ariani

Kania Lituhayu

Els Warouw

Lala Widi

Amtenar

Denny Project

Tombstone

Suradipa & Friends

New Berlind

Djimbe

Sambhava

Abhy Summer

Aldeva

Sumbawa Traditional Music